Aurora Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) ("Aurora" or the "Company"), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,060,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at US$8.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$77.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Three ADSs represent two Class A common shares. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "JG."



The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 1,359,000 additional ADSs from the Company and the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

Aurora's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora has served approximately 344 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 888 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 15 billion installations of the Company's software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1 billion, as of June 2018. Based on Aurora's vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

