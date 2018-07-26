Metso's Half-Year Review January 1 - June 30, 2018

Metso Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, July 26, 2018 at 09:00 a.m. EEST





This is a summary of Metso's January 1 - June 30, 2018 Half-Year Review. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.metso.com/latestreports.

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2017, unless otherwise stated.

April-June 2018 in brief

Healthy activity in all markets

Orders received increased 14%, or 22% in constant currencies, to EUR 853 million (749 million)

Services orders grew 7%, or 15% in constant currencies, to EUR 463 million (431 million)

Sales grew 15%, or 23% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 776 million (675 million)

Services sales grew 10%, or 18% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 442 million (403 million)

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 91 million, or 11.7% of sales (70 million, or 10.4%)

Operating profit (EBIT) up 45%, totaling EUR 86 million, or 11.1% of sales (60 million, or 8.9%)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.38 (0.24)

Free cash flow was EUR 21 million (4 million)



January-June 2018 in brief

Orders received increased 16%, or 23% in constant currencies, to EUR 1,712 million (1,482 million)

Services orders grew 8%, or 16% in constant currencies, to EUR 954 million (882 million)

Sales grew 13%, or 20% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 1,490 million (1,322 million)

Services sales grew 10%, or 18% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 864 million (786 million)

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 176 million, or 11.8% of sales (136 million, or 10.3%)

Operating profit (EBIT) up 40%, totaling EUR 167 million, or 11.2% of sales (119 million, or 9.0%)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.71 (0.47)

Free cash flow was EUR 23 million (43 million)



Key figures

EUR million Q2/2018 Q2/2017 Change % H1/2018 H1/2017 Change % 2017 Orders received 853 749 14 1,712 1,482 16 2,982 Orders received by the services business 463 431 7 954 882 8 1,717 % of orders received 54 58 56 60 58 Order backlog at the end of the period 1,601 1,411 13 1,439 Sales 776 675 15 1,490 1,322 13 2,699 Sales of the services business 442 403 10 864 786 10 1,595 % of sales 57 60 58 59 59 Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), adjusted 91 70 30 176 136 29 244 % of sales 11.7 10.4 11.8 10.3 9.0 Operating profit (EBIT) 86 60 45 167 119 40 218 % of sales 11.1 8.9 11.2 9.0 8.1 Earnings per share, EUR 0.38 0.24 58 0.71 0.47 51 0.68 Free cash flow 21 4 425 23 43 -47 158 Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes, annualized, % 16.8 11.1 10.3 Equity-to-assets ratio at the end of the period, % 47.0 45.9 44.5 Net gearing at the end of the period, % 13.7 7.5 1.8 Personnel at the end of the period 12,708 11,788 8 12,037

Market outlook

The outlook represents expected sequential market development with a rolling six-month view. Our market conditions are expected to develop as follows:

Growth in demand to increase for Minerals equipment

Growth in demand to remain stable for Minerals services

Growth in demand to level off for Flow Control

Previous market outlook (published April 25, 2018)

Our market conditions are expected to develop as follows:

Growth in demand to remain stable for Minerals equipment and services

Growth in demand to remain stable for Flow Control equipment and services

Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä:

We saw continued healthy market activity across our businesses and were particularly pleased to see the project activity in the mining equipment market increase during the second quarter. The solid growth in both equipment and services is a clear indication of our strong position in our key markets. The recent increased uncertainty relating to global trade is something we are obviously watching closely. However, we currently estimate the direct impact of the tariffs enforced so far on Metso to be limited.

Going forward, we will continue to focus on operational excellence as well as on implementing Metso's other strategic fundamentals. We are moving forward with our Digital Strategy and currently successfully piloting comminution analytics at customer sites in North America, Africa, and Australia. We are also taking R&D plans forward across our portfolio to strengthen our offering further. Also, our work on adjacent acquisitions supporting our growth strategy continues. Overall, while we have a lot of areas of further improvement ahead of us, I am encouraged by the results we have achieved during the first six months of the year.

Audiocast and conference call

Metso's Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä will present the financial results in a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors, held in English, today at 1 p.m. EEST. Webcast is viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 929 477 0338

other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9104

The confirmation code is 800906. A recording and a transcript will be available at www.metso.com/latestreports after the event has finished.





