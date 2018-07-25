Berry Petroleum Corporation Prices Initial Public Offering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") announced today the pricing of the initial public offering of its common stock at $14.00 per share. The offering consists of 10,497,849 shares of common stock being offered by Berry and 2,545,630 shares of common stock being offered by the selling stockholders named in the registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement"). The shares are expected to begin trading on July 26, 2018 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRY." The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Berry intends to use a portion of the proceeds it receives from the offering to purchase an aggregate of 1,802,196 shares of its common stock owned by funds affiliated with Benefit Street Partners and Oaktree Capital Management. After giving effect to this offering and the share repurchase, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will increase by 8,695,653.



In addition, Berry and the selling stockholders named in the Registration Statement have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,534,895 shares and 421,626 shares, respectively, of Berry's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Berry intends to use a portion of the proceeds it receives from any sale of additional shares pursuant to the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 230,548 shares of its common stock owned by funds affiliated with Benefit Street Partners. Assuming the underwriters exercise their option in full, the number of shares outstanding after such option exercise and additional share repurchase will increase by 1,304,347.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities and BMO Capital Markets are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Additional book-running managers are Evercore ISI and UBS Investment Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C., Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., ABN AMRO, ING, BOK Financial Securities, Inc. and Citizens Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. Copies of the written prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

About Berry Petroleum Corporation

Berry Petroleum Corporation is a California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and been declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "Berry Petroleum Corp." This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing or results of the initial public offering, represent Berry's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Berry's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Berry does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Berry to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Berry's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Berry's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

