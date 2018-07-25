Registration Opens for BlackBerry's 2018 Security Summits in London and NYC

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), today announced registration is now open for the 2018 BlackBerry Security Summits in London and New York City. During the company's fifth annual event, industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe will come together to share their hands-on experience with BlackBerry's solutions, and discuss a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, EoT-driven workstreams and improving business processes.



Taking place September 12th in London and October 4th in New York City, attendees will also be able to hear the latest updates to BlackBerry's vision and strategic direction from Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen, as well as new capabilities and use cases for its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. ‘Tech Talks' sessions will be led by BlackBerry's customers and discuss how the Enterprise of Things (EoT) is driving digital transformations within industries such as financial services, healthcare, government and transportation, while an on-stage hack will demonstrate the vulnerabilities that hyperconnectivity can create.

As part of the conference program, both events will feature a ‘DevZone' where developers can collaborate with BlackBerry experts to help them build best-in-class, secure enterprise solutions. Additionally, two lucky winners of the company's "Spark Hackathon" will win trips to the Security Summits to demonstrate their solutions based on the new BlackBerry Spark Communications Platform, which enables developers and organizations to embed secure voice, video and text and into their own applications and services (Android, iOS or web).

There will also be an invitation-only event the day before the Security Summit for the Distributors, ISVs and Solutions Providers that make up BlackBerry's growing partner ecosystem.

To register and view a full agenda for the BlackBerry Security Summit, please visit www.BlackBerry.com/SecuritySummit.

Editor's Note:

Reporters interested in attending should email mediarelations@blackberry.com

Developers looking to participate in the Spark Hackathon are encouraged to join a live, 30-minute webinar on July 26 at 9 a.m. ET to receive an overview of the competition and platform. A replay will be made available.

Full contest details and official rules for the hackathon can be found at www.BlackBerry.com/SparkHackathon.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information visit BlackBerry.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com