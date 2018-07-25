Strad Energy Services Ltd. 2018 Second Quarter - Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2018 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 9th, 2018, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, August 10th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. MT to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Date: Friday, August 10th, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561

Conf. ID: 8942668

Webcast: https://www.stradenergy.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 8942668. The replay will expire on August 17th, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

For more information, please contact Strad Energy Services Ltd. Andy Pernal President & Chief Executive Officer (403) 775-9202 Fax: (403) 232-6901 Email: apernal@stradenergy.com Strad Energy Services Ltd. Michael Donovan Chief Financial Officer (403) 775-9221 Fax: (403) 232-6901 Email: mdonovan@stradenergy.com