TOTAL BEVERAGE SOLUTION NAMED EXCLUSIVE IMPORTER OF SAIGON BEER

Charleston, South Carolina, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Beverage Solution (TBS) is honored to announce a new partnership as the exclusive U.S. importer for Saigon Export, a historic and cherished brand from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



"We are excited to partner with the most well-known and widely distributed beer brand from Vietnam. Saigon Export is recognized globally as the leading Vietnamese beer," explained Dave Pardus, CEO of Total Beverage Solution. "The popularity of Vietnam continues to soar among Americans, and Saigon satisfies a need in the U.S. market for recognizable, high quality, and reasonably priced beer from Vietnam." This news complements TBS' partnership with Godfather beer from India, as TBS continues to grow its portfolio of iconic, authentic southeast Asian beverages.



Saigon is a nationally owned brand produced by the SABECO brewery in Ho Chi Minh City. The brewery sits near the Song Sai Gon River and has been producing beer for Vietnam for generations.



TBS will first introduce the flagship style, Saigon Export, available in 11.2oz six-pack bottles. TBS will follow with additional styles form the brewery. "Saigon Export" is the international label for what is packaged domestically as "Beer 333".



Saigon joins other outstanding beers in TBS' portfolio, including the world's oldest brewery Weihenstephan, Saison Dupont, Old Speckled Hen, and others. Saigon beers will soon be available nationwide through Total Beverage Solution's distributing partners. For samples or more information contact bfox@tbsbrands.com.



Founded in 2002, Total Beverage Solution, a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company's market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market. For more visit: www.totalbeveragesolution.com



