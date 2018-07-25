Havertys Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) (NYSE:HVT) reported sales for the second quarter 2018 on July 6, 2018. Havertys will release second quarter 2018 financial results on July 31, 2018, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.



Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com/investors. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through August 8, 2018. The number to access the telephone playback is 1‑888‑203‑1112 (replay passcode: 2195751).

The aforementioned conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be made a number of times throughout the call and may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "believe," "may," "will," "intend" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain substantial risks and uncertainties including levels of sales and competitive pressures from other home furnishings retailers. These and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to consider such factors. The company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements.

Havertys, (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at havertys.com.

Contact:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, Finance, Secretary and Treasurer

