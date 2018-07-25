Kelly Services® Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

TROY, Mich., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) (NASDAQ:KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call is available at kellyservices.com, or by dialing (800) 288-9626 (domestic) or (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on August 8th at (800) 475-6701 (domestic) and (320) 365-3844 (international). The access code is 393790. The web cast will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) (NASDAQ:KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2017 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

