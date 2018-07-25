Surrounding Tech Start-Ups Setting their Sights on the $50,000 (RHOC) Prize
Seattle, WA, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflective Ventures will be hosting Seattle Deal Day on July 27th, 2018 at its new office in Pioneer Square, Seattle. The event is intended to bring regional leaders within the emerging blockchain space to collaborate and partner visionaries with innovators. RVP's managing partner Greg Heuss spoke recently of the event, "We are bringing in six very dynamic companies and we are also featuring one from RVP that we have recently made an investment with. The true core of what we are doing is to be able to package this up and take this anywhere around the country or the world for that matter."
Deal Day's panel presents a diverse array of national Blockchain experts that includes Greg Meredith and Deanna Duke of RChain, Alex Ortiz of LifeID, Gwen Sheridan of New Alchemy, Tom Lindeman of ConsenSys, and Kevin Valentine of Reflective Ventures. The prize for the event will be $50,000 worth of RHOC granted to the best presenting company.
Boston Based Tech Startup Inkrypt Grabs The Presenting Partner Spotlight
The Inkrypt team is focusing their efforts on creating a decentralized censorship-resistant platform allowing for open and free journalism. Their efforts are focused on making "journalism truly free" by pushing to provide a censorship-free and transparent back-end solution for content hosting and delivery.
Universities Attending
Universities with profound reputations for innovation and education are expected at the event. Among them, are students and representatives from Harvard University, UC Berkeley, the University of Washington and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
As the trend steers towards a new era of technology and crypto economics, students from all over the country are lining the walls of college classrooms to learn, experiment and forge revolutionary advances in blockchain. Deal Day 2018 seeks to organize these revolutionaries.
The event will be held at 316 2nd Ave. South, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104.
To RSVP or Apply for this event please visit here: https://www.reflectiveventures.io/deal-day-2018/
Livestream with us on July 27th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIhNv879ZtI
Deal Day Presenters Include:
Yumatch
Paramotion
TixToken
Longman Suntech
Concreit
Blockgen/ Stratumshpere
Deal Day Judges Include:
Alex Ortiz with LifeID
Deanna Duke with RChain
Greg Meredith with RChain
Gwen Sheridan with New Alchemy
Tom Lindeman with ConsenSys
Kevin Valentine with Reflective Ventures
