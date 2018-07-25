StoryCloud Announces Tony R. Skogen, Jr. as New General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryCloud recently expanded its team with the addition of Tony R. Skogen, Jr. as the company's General Counsel.



"We are very excited that Tony Skogen has joined our team," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud; "Tony's diverse array of business and legal knowledge and experience will guide his advice and counsel and lend itself well to our operations and business development. And, his work as a trial attorney for both the Plaintiff and Defense bar give him a unique perspective on the value of the video deposition."

Mr. Skogen is a California licensed attorney and brings more than a dozen years of litigation practice and business advice to the table. He will focus on strategic and tactical business development in addition to providing legal counsel to the company.

Mr. Skogen is also currently a partner at Rowe Mullen, LLP, an "AV" rated, full-service, law firm in La Jolla, California, where he focuses on business and employment issues. He received his J.D. from the University of San Diego, School of Law in 2004, and his B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2000. He married his law school sweetheart, Daphne, who also practices law in San Diego. The couple has two young daughters.

"We absolutely believe Tony Skogen will help StoryCloud meet its goal to provide a world-class product and a scalable business model," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud.

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of affordable, nationwide legal video deposition services for litigators. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud, making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. The company holds three major patents with nine more pending. StoryCloud provides a complete platform for legal video recording, conferencing, and content management, empowering attorneys to be more efficient and cost effective. For more information, visit www.storycloud.co.

