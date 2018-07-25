WHISKIES OF THE WORLD TOURS AUSTIN, DALLAS & HOUSTON IN SEPTEMBER

Austin, Dallas & Houston, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



The Whiskies of the World tour will start off in Austin on September 20th for the 7th Annual event at Fair Market from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The second stop will be in Dallas where it will debut its first event on September 21st at The Frontier of Flight Museum from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The final Texas stop will be in Houston for the 5th Annual event on September 22nd at Silver Creek Studio from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. All three events will benefit Helping A Hero, which is the 2nd largest national organization that builds homes for our severely wounded heroes injured in theater during the War on Terror.



VIP tickets cost $145 and General Admission tickets cost $120.



Whiskies of the World gathers more than 250 expressions of the world's most fascinating distilled spirits along with their makers and ambassadors to give its guests an opportunity to sample, learn and experience a night of delicious spirited fun. From the biggest brand names to small craft boutique whiskies, there will be a vast range of flavor profiles to experience. These include Scotch whiskies, Irish whiskeys, Japanese whiskies, American whiskeys, bourbons, rye whisky, wheat whisky and so much more.



Other popular features of the events include whisky seminars, food pairings, a cigar roller and a whisky and cigar seminar.



We express our gratitude to our sponsors that make these events possible. Our sponsors include Helping A Hero, Twin Liquors, Sigel's, Specs, Houstonia, Austin Monthly, Dallas Observer and Do512.



Whiskies of the World allocates tickets for charity fundraisers. Contact us if you have an event before September 20.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com.



More about Whiskies of the World LLC



Originating in San Francisco, Whiskies of the World is now a series of six hugely popular whisky festivals taking place in California, Texas and Georgia. Whiskies of the World offer guests the opportunity to taste superlative whiskies and to meet the outstanding personalities of the whisky world.



For general and press information, contact Priscilla Radmin

Phone: (408) 225-0446 Email: office@whiskiesoftheworld.com

Priscilla Radmin Whiskies of the World (408) 225-0446 Office@whiskiesoftheworld.com