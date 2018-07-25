BrandSafway's Innovation Day events offer window into future

Kennesaw, Georgia, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and industrial service solutions to the global industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, and Industrial Specialty Services, a BrandSafway company that provides integrated mechanical services, showcased new products and services at two Innovation Day events – one in Laplace, Louisiana and another in Houston, Texas – recently.

At BrandSafway's two Innovation Day events, more than 75 attendees learned about solutions like BrandTech™ Precision Welding, Flex-Deck, the Spider® one-person knock down basket, the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, heat treatment, line isolation, and McNetiq Controlock technology. Customers also received information on advanced work packaging (AWP), workface planning (WFP), BrandNet® access optimization, laser scanning, ProTag electronic tag management and rope access.



BrandSafway customers who attended Innovation Day events in either Laplace, Louisiana or Houston, Texas were able to learn about cutting edge products and services – like BrandTech™ Precision Welding and Flex-Deck – which were designed to increase safety and productivity on industrial job sites.









"When we combined Brand and Safway, we promised our customers that we would seamlessly combine our products and services to deliver the industry's safest and most productive solutions," said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway's Energy and Industrial division president. "Beyond that we're also committed to continually innovating with new products and services to keep raising the bar. These Innovation Day events allow us to share our progress and receive direct user feedback to ensure we continue to lead the industry in creating real and measurable value for our customers."

One of the highlights of this year's Innovation Day events was an introduction to BrandTech™ Precision Welding, which dramatically reduces hexavalent chromium to decrease exposure risk, improves quality while also significantly improving productivity, when compared to conventional stick and/or current stud welding technology.

Another Innovation Day highlight was the introduction of Flex-Deck, a wood-free system that solves all platform penetration challenges in an industrial setting. Flex-Deck provides safer, repeatable management of deck openings, while also reducing dropped object hazards.

In addition, attendees saw demonstrations of the new, innovative solutions including the Spider® one-person knock down basket, BrandSafway lift system hoists, the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, and heat treatment, line isolation, and McNetiq Controlock technology. Customers also received information on advanced work packaging (AWP), workface planning (WFP), BrandNet® access optimization, laser scanning, ProTag electronic tag management and rope access.



More than 75 attendees took advantage of this opportunity to be in on the latest in product and service development at BrandSafway. Customers in attendance included many of the biggest names in the industrial market.

"Innovation Day is our Christmas," said Rick Dunlap, vice president of Technical Services. "These solutions were designed to help our customers work smarter, safer and more productively. As we demo new products and services, we can watch the excitement in the crowd as the wheels start turning, and they see natural applications in their businesses."





About Industrial Specialty Services (ISS)

ISS, a BrandSafway company, provides safe, smart and reliable integrated mechanical services and solutions, including: bolt torque/tensioning, engineered composite repairs, field machining, hot tapping, line stopping, leak detection and repair LDAR analytic and audit services, line isolation, weld testing, metal disintegration, stud and bolt removal, and valve repair.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

Attachments

