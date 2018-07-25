StorageVault Acquires Storage Asset in Oakville for $15.0 Million

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSXV:SVI) is pleased to announce that, further to its July 5, 2018 press release, it has completed the $15,000,000 acquisition of all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation and business of one store in Oakville, Ontario (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisitions was an arm's length transaction.



StorageVault now owns 29 stores in the strong Ontario market and 95 across Canada for a total of 153 stores when including managed stores.

The purchase price for the Acquisition was paid for with cash on hand.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

