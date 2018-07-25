Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Adds to Investment Team

MADISON, Wis., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Investment Management is pleased to announce that Dan Bagin has been hired as a full-time Research Analyst. Dan recently graduated from the University of Madison-Wisconsin's Applied Security Analysis Program.



"We are fortunate to have brought someone of Dan's caliber and knowledge on board the investment team. The initial investment recommendations he has made have already benefited clients, and we look forward to his many contributions in the years ahead," says James Evans, Principal and Chief Investment Officer.

Previously, Dan worked at Legence Bank in Southern Illinois as an Accounting Assistant where he was responsible for various accounting duties, creating financial statements, and assisting in analyzing corporate debt offerings. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management, he worked in wealth management at BMO Harris in Madison and Milwaukee. Dan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a B.S. degree in Finance. He earned an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated from the Applied Security Analysis Program. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Thompson Investment Management, Inc.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. is a registered investment advisory firm that serves high net worth individuals, corporations, foundations, non-profits and company sponsored retirement plans, in addition to managing three proprietary mutual funds.

