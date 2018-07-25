BBX Capital to Issue Financial Results for the Second Quarter, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, August 6, 2018.



About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 212,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

