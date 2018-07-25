Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter FY 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

PETALUMA, Calif., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) today announced that financial results for its fiscal year 2019 first quarter, ended June 30, 2018, will be released after the U.S. markets close on August 8, 2018. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT on August 8, 2018, to discuss fiscal first quarter results.



Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing 877-303-7607 for domestic callers or 973-638-3203 for international callers. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b5tvh3bj.

A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the conclusion of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering conference code 1292509. A webcast replay will be available on the site at http://ir.sonomapharma.com/events.cfm for one year following the call.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The company's products, which are sold throughout the United States and internationally, have improved outcomes for more than five million patients globally by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses. The company's headquarters are in Petaluma, California, with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bob Miller

CFO

(925) 787-6218



