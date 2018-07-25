Karmanos Cancer Institute hosts inaugural Prostate Cancer Awareness Game at Jimmy John's Field, August 17

DETROIT, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with McLaren Macomb Foundation, joins the United Shore Baseball League for the inaugural Karmanos Prostate Cancer Awareness Game, where the Westside Woolly Mammoths take on the Utica Unicorns at Jimmy John's Field. The event encourages men's health and raises funds for prostate cancer research. The evening will include fun activities for the entire family.



WHEN: Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 Gates open 6 p.m.; Game starts 7:05 p.m. WHERE: Jimmy John's Field 7171 Auburn Rd., adjacent to M-59, downtown Utica, MI 48317 COST: $35 includes patio seating, an all you can eat bar-b-que buffet with unlimited soft drinks and water, fun activities for children, postgame fireworks, and much more. Each $35 ticket will include a $10 donation to support prostate cancer research at Karmanos. Prostate cancer survivors can receive a complimentary ticket with the purchase of two companion tickets, while supplies last. Other perks include a group photo on the field before the game, a chance to hold the flag during the National Anthem, prostate cancer awareness information and resources, recognition of prostate cancer survivors throughout the game, TICKETS: Order ticket packages at https://groupmatics.events/KarmanosCancer. For additional questions regarding complimentary game tickets for prostate cancer survivors, contact Mary Ellen Kearney at kearneym@karmanos.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 14 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT: Patricia Ellis, 313-576-8629 or ellisp@karmanos.org