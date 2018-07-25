Valeritas, Makers of V-Go® Insulin Delivery, is a Contributing Supporter of the Interactive Insulin Workshop at Two MEDS Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX), a medical technology company and maker of V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device for patients with diabetes, today announced their support of the interactive insulin workshops at the upcoming Metabolic & Endocrine Disease Summit (MEDS) programs. The first conference runs August 1-4, 2018, in San Diego, CA, with the Insulin Workshop on Saturday, August 4. It is followed by an Orlando, FL, summit from October 10-13, 2018.



The MEDS programs are semi-annual conferences advancing education for nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) who treat people with metabolic and endocrine diseases. These four-day conferences are comprised of talks and workshops by peers, including a 3.5 hour interactive Insulin Workshop. The Insulin Workshop provides attendees the opportunity to gain a broader understanding and renewed confidence in managing patients on various insulin regimens, as well as participate in interactive learning on the use of various insulin delivery options.

"At Valeritas, we support educational initiatives to improve patient outcomes and believe there is a great need for further education around insulin management." said Valeritas CEO, John Timberlake. "We believe simplifying insulin delivery is an important element to improving patient care and outcomes and are pleased that this workshop will educate NPs and PAs on advancements in insulin delivery."

About Valeritas Holdings, Inc.

Valeritas is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes by developing and commercializing innovative technologies. Valeritas' flagship product, V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for patients with diabetes that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. V-Go administers a continuous preset basal rate of insulin over 24 hours, and it provides discreet on-demand bolus dosing at mealtimes. It is the only basal-bolus insulin delivery device on the market today specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of type 2 diabetes patients. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Valeritas operates its R&D functions in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

More information is available at www.valeritas.com

