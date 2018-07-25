ObsEva Expands Executive Team Hiring a Chief Commercial Officer

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - July 25, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced the appointment of a Chief Commercial Officer, Wim Souverijns, who will be based at the Company headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Souverijns brings nearly 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and recently served as Corporate Vice President, Global Marketing, Hematology & Oncology within Celgene out of Summit, New Jersey. During his tenure at Celgene, Mr. Souverijns took on several strategic roles serving as Head of EMEA and later Global Marketing Excellence, as well as operational roles as General Manager for the Nordics and the UK & Ireland. Previously, Mr. Souverijns developed his pharmaceutical experience through various international assignments at PwC Consulting and in different market access leadership roles at Amgen, both in the European headquarters previously based in Luzern, Switzerland, as well as at the global level out of Thousand Oaks, California.

With the announcement of Wim Souverijns, ObsEva takes an important next step in the execution of its strategy building a leading women's reproductive health and pregnancy company focused on conditions where current treatment options are limited and significant unmet needs exist. With its pipeline of three potential best-in-class late stage-candidates developing according to plan and a potential go-to-market for nolasiban as early as 2020, the company strengthens its executive team with Wim Souverijns, a renowned and experienced commercial leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. Wim will be responsible for leveraging ObsEva's differentiated market position and building commercial capabilities needed to become a multi-product biopharmaceutical company.

Ernest Loumaye, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva said: "We are very excited to be welcoming Wim to ObsEva as we move forward after positive clinical trial results for nolasiban and linzagolix. As we enter this new chapter for the company, the addition of Wim's leadership and knowledge in the commercial field will be invaluable to prepare the company for the commercialisation of our novel, potential best-in-class women's reproductive health and pregnancy therapeutics."

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV", as well as on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN".

