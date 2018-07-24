Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Public Offering

IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $72.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Reata from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $216,000,000. In addition, Reata has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of Reata's Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Reata intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing the development of bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone through clinical trials, preparing to file one or more New Drug Applications, and planning for commercialization of its potential products.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3. The offering may be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by request at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the offering, the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "will," "may," "aims," "plans," and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Reata's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all; (ii) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (iii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iv) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (v) other factors set forth in Reata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(972) 865-2219

info@reatapharma.com

Investor Relations:

Vinny Jindal

Vice President, Strategy

(469) 374-8721

ir@reatapharma.com