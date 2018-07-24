CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAL, UNM, PCG and GOGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

TAL Education Group made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TAL class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tal-education-group?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

During the class period, Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; (iv) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the UNM class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/unum-group-2?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



P&GE Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

P&GE Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PCG class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/pge-corporation?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

During the class period, Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GOGO class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gogo-inc?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com