Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the close of markets that day. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the unaudited financial results.



Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Johnson, and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Coyne.

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 877-407-0784 U.S. & Canada

201-689-8560 International

Confirmation code: 13681292

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at www.potbelly.com on the "Investor Relations" webpage. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 through midnight Tuesday, August 14, 2018. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13681292. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.



About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads and other fresh menu items served by engaging people in an environment that reflects the Potbelly brand. Our Vision is for our customers to feel that we are their "Neighborhood Sandwich Shop" and to tell others about their great experience. Our Mission is to make people really happy and to improve every day. Our Passion is to be "The Best Place for Lunch." The Company owns and operates over 400 shops in the United States and our franchisees operate over 50 shops domestically, in the Middle East, Canada and India. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.