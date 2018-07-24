Frank's International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank's International N.V. (the "Company") (NYSE:FI) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the conference call.



Participants may join the conference call by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405. The conference call ID number is 47311298. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042. The conference call audio replay access code is 47311298#. The audio replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of approximately 90 days.



Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

Contact:

Blake Holcomb – Director, Communications & Investor Relations

blake.holcomb@franksintl.com

713-231-2463