Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC), a leading global supplier of electromechanical power transmission and motion control products, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for the third quarter of 2018. This is the twenty-sixth consecutive dividend in the Company's history. The dividend will be paid on October 2, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2018. Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board's continuing determination that the declaration of dividends are in the best interests of Altra's shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of Altra applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board's discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.



About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a wide range of electromechanical power transmission and motion-control products. The Company brings together strong brands covering over 42 product lines with production facilities in twelve countries. Altra's leading brands include Ameridrives Couplings, Bauer Gear Motor, Bibby Turboflex, Boston Gear, Delroyd Worm Gear, Formsprag Clutch, Guardian Couplings, Huco, Industrial Clutch, Inertia Dynamics, Kilian Manufacturing, Lamiflex Couplings, Marland Clutch, Matrix, Nuttall Gear, Stieber Clutch, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Twiflex, Warner Electric, Warner Linear, and Wichita Clutch.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," "could," "designed", "should be," and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, but may not be limited to, the payment and maintenance of a quarterly dividend.

In addition to the risks and uncertainties noted in this release, there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made. These include: (1) competitive pressures, (2) changes in economic conditions in the United States and abroad and the cyclical nature of our markets, (3) loss of distributors, (4) the ability to develop new products and respond to customer needs, (5) risks associated with international operations, including currency risks, (6) accuracy of estimated forecasts of OEM customers and the impact of the current global economic environment on our customers, (7) risks associated with a disruption to our supply chain, (8) fluctuations in the costs of raw materials used in our products, (9) product liability claims, (10) work stoppages and other labor issues, (11) changes in employment, environmental, tax and other laws and changes in the enforcement of laws, (12) loss of key management and other personnel, (13) risks associated with compliance with environmental laws, (14) the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate key acquisitions and mergers, (15) failure to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, (16) risks associated with impairment of goodwill or intangibles assets, (17) failure of operating equipment or information technology infrastructure, (18) risks associated with our debt leverage and operating covenants under our debt instruments, (19) risks associated with restrictions contained in our Credit Facility, (20) risks associated with compliance with tax laws, (21) risks associated with the global recession and volatility and disruption in the global financial markets, (22) risks associated with implementation of our ERP system, (23) risks associated with the Svendborg and Stromag acquisitions and integration and other acquisitions, (24) risks associated with certain minimum purchase agreements we have with suppliers, (25) risks associated with our exposure to variable interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (26) risks associated with interest rate swap contracts, (27) risks associated with the planned acquisition of Fortive's A & S Platform, including the timing of the acquisition, the costs associated with the acquisition and that the acquisition may not be consummated, (28) risks associated with our exposure to renewable energy markets, (29) risks related to regulations regarding conflict minerals, (30) risks related to restructuring and plant consolidations, and (31) other risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Except as required by applicable law, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. does not intend to, update or alter its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. AIMC-G

