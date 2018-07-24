Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on August 7th

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its second quarter 2018 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after market close on Monday, August 6, 2018. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.



The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing: (833) 227-5845 (Domestic) or (647) 689-4072 (International) conference ID 8075628. A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA-ES, Inc. ("ADA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ("ADES") that provides emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation and industrial boiler industries. With more than 25 years of experience developing advanced mercury control solutions, ADA delivers proprietary environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled boilers to meet emissions regulations. These solutions enhance existing air pollution control equipment, maximizing capacity and improving operating efficiencies. Our track record includes securing more than 40 US and international patents for emissions control technology and systems and selling the most activated carbon injection systems for power plant mercury control in North America. For more information on ADA, and its products and services, visit www.adaes.com.

Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides ADA's patented Refined Coal ("RC") CyClean™ technology to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coals in cyclone boilers and ADA's patented M-45™ and M-45-PC™ technologies for Circulating Fluidized Bed boilers and Pulverized Coal boilers respectively.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

