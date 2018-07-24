BioDelivery Sciences to Report Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 9, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results after the close of the U.S. Financial markets on Thursday, August 9, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial In & Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018 Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 800-458-4121 International: 323-794-2093 Passcode: 2839790 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130332 Replays available through August 23, 2018

Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 2839790

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus in the areas of pain management and addiction medicine. BDSI is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs.

BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence. BDSI's headquarters is in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit

