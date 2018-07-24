American Railcar Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) ("ARI" or the "Company") announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2018 results on a conference call on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time). These results will be made available on the Investor Relations page at americanrailcar.com.



To participate in the conference call, please log-on to the Investor Relations page at americanrailcar.com or dial 877.745.9389. Interested parties are asked to log-on to the Company website or dial in to the call approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website promptly following the earnings call.

About American Railcar Industries, Inc.

ARI is a prominent North American designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. ARI provides its railcar customers with integrated solutions through a comprehensive set of high quality products and related services. ARI manufactures and sells railcars, custom designed railcar parts, and other industrial products. ARI and its subsidiaries also lease railcars manufactured by the Company to certain markets. In addition, ARI and its subsidiaries provide railcar repair services through its various repair facilities, including mini-shops and mobile units, offering a range of services from full to light repair. More information about American Railcar Industries, Inc. is available on its website at americanrailcar.com or call the Investor Relations Department, 636.940.6000.