SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:SBGI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. The investigation concerns whether Sinclair made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material information pertaining to the purchase of Tribune shares. To obtain additional information, go to:

