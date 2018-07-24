Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Dividends

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:ERM) Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Eclipse") announces monthly dividends in the amount of $0.0625 per Common Share per month for record dates from July to September 2018.

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2018 August 15, 2018 August 31, 2018 September 17, 2018 September 28, 2018 October 15, 2018

Shareholders are reminded that Eclipse offers a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their dividends, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation ("MCAP") originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 30 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $70 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to Eclipse, to the future outlook of Eclipse and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of Eclipse. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.