Port Angeles Celebrates Biking About

Over 30 miles of mountain biking trails -- from easy to technical -- near Port Angeles, Washington



A scenic paved biking trail called the Olympic Discovery Trail meanders from Port Townsend to Port Angeles, Washington and beyond.









From championship downhill mountain bike racing to a once-a-year opportunity to road bike up – and down – the Olympic National Park's famous Hurricane Ridge Road without cars to a pedal-powered weekend through Washington state's lavender capital, there's a baffling amount of road and trail riding options in the Port Angeles vicinity and even into Canada. Easily connect from downtown Port Angeles to Canada's cycling capital, Victoria B.C., with a quick ferry ride to pedal the hundreds of kilometers of regional trails and the famous Galloping Goose.





Every May, Port Angeles' bike-loving community celebrates National Bike Month by hosting an entire month of festive events focused around two-wheel fun. "Bike Everywhere Month was started to give people reasons to choose bikes as transportation for short trips around town while also highlighting our local Port Angeles bike scene," says Iris Winslow, who is part of the organizing team behind Bike Everywhere Month. "No matter your age, ability, or interest, there's a bike culture here for you – road, MTB, BMX, commuter, touring, easy cruising, gravel grinder, you name it."

Watch the new biking video for a scenic glimpse at some of Port Angeles' best riding spots at www.VisitPortAngeles.com/Biking.



70+ Miles of Paved Bike Trail

Considered a major highway for non-motorized vehicles, the Olympic Discovery Trail's paved biking and walking path spans over 70 miles currently from Port Townsend to Port Angeles and beyond. The trail will eventually span 130 miles from Port Townsend through Port Angeles to the Pacific Ocean in La Push. Easy access to the trail is along Port Angeles' downtown waterfront at Hollywood Beach.





30+ Miles of Mountain Biking Terrain

Outside of Port Angeles, you'll find beginner mountain bike trails along the Olympic Adventure Trail or technical downhill trails at Dry Hill.

Dog Friendly Bike Trails

The Adventure Trail Route, Dry Hill, and the Olympic Discovery Trail are all open to leashed dogs.

Bike Gear & Rentals

Bike rentals and gear are available at Sound Bikes & Kayaks in downtown Port Angeles. Rent an electric bike to explore the area or even the entire Olympic Discovery Trail. You can roll aboard the Coho Ferry to Victoria, B.C. and e-bike your way though one of Canada's most charming cities. If dirt trails sound more appealing, reserve a half-day guided mountain bike tour with Adventures in Kayaking for a guided ride on the Olympic Adventure Trail from spring through late fall.

Lincoln Park BMX

The Port Angeles BMX park, located at Lincoln Park, offers dirt jumpers a place to compete and practice. The City invested funds for a new starting gate and a reconfigured track. Look for special riding events, including Ladies' Nights. Port Angeles will host the 2018 BMX Washington State Finals on September 8-9.

Annual Bike Events in Port Angeles

Every August // Pedal Power Weekend: Ride the Hurricane + Tour de Lavender

Pedal up 5,200-feet to the Olympic National Park's famous Hurricane Ridge without a car in sight. Ride the Hurricane is the only event in the nation where the National Park Service closes the public road to vehicles for a few hours, so cyclists can climb and descend the mile high summit of Hurricane Ridge. You have a choice of three distance options of 24, 36 and 41 miles, in addition to the new "Experimental Route" which extends your cycling route to 100 miles. In 2019, the "Experimental Route" will be transitioned into an official century ride.

Arrive a day early to cruise the fragrant back roads of the Sequim Dungeness Valley past lush lavender fields and quaint farms during the Tour de Lavender. There are several bike rides and routes fit for a variety of ages and skill level, including families with kids.

www.portangeles.org

Every September // The Big Hurt

With four grueling legs that include mountain biking, kayaking, road biking and a 10k run, this annual athletic event includes 46.5 miles of biking on both dirt trails and pavement. You can iron man it or round up a team of two to four.

www.bighurtpa.com

Every September // Cascadia MTB Championships

This annual championship enduro and downhill mountain bike race attracts pros throughout the Cascadia corridor to compete on Port Angeles' technical Dry Hill trail system. This is a fun one to watch if you don't have the skill (or guts) to compete.

www.racecascadia.com

Every April & May // NW Cup Race Series – Round 1 & 2

Port Angeles hosts both the NW Cup Round 1 (April) and Round 2 race series (May). The NW Cup brings world-class racing to Port Angeles where MTB racers will tackle some of the most technical trails in the Pacific Northwest.

www.NWcup.com

Every May // Bike Everywhere Month

A dedicated scene of bike-loving locals keeps National Bike Month humming along with a month-long spree of bike-themed events ranging from group rides to scavenger hunts to art events suitable for the entire family.

www.visitportangeles.com/events





