Green Shield Canada announces Zahid Salman as new President and CEO

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shield Canada's (GSC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Zahid Salman as GSC's new President and CEO, effective September 4, 2018.



"Although the health benefits industry is ever-changing, GSC's legacy of innovative thinking has us well positioned for the future," explains Sherry Peister, Chair of the GSC Board of Directors. "This is especially the case given our new CEO's strong alignment with GSC's highly creative culture. Mr. Salman demonstrates an extensive track record of fostering innovation, which will enable GSC to continue to grow and evolve. In addition, Mr. Salman's strong fit with GSC's values and roots in social responsibility makes him an ideal choice. As a result, GSC's mission of creating innovative solutions to improve access to health care for all Canadians will continue to take priority."

Initially trained as an actuary, Mr. Salman quickly earned a reputation as a highly skilled leader earning him high-profile executive positions at international firms, including most recently, Executive Vice President at Morneau Shepell. As an industry veteran, Mr. Salman's previous positions include Executive Vice President at Aon Consulting and Principal at Hewitt Associates. Accordingly, Mr. Salman brings over 25 years of industry experience to GSC making him highly equipped to help sustain GSC's industry-leading growth.

In addition to holding an honours degree in Actuarial Science from Western University, Mr. Salman has earned a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries designations. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"It is a great honour to assume the position of GSC's President and CEO," said Mr. Salman. "Retiring CEO and President Steve Bradie's steady guidance and "first to market" mindset led the way for GSC's forward-thinking products, services, and initiatives that not only benefit GSC plan sponsors and plan members, but that also enhance the greater good. I will work with the team to build on this legacy by continuing to support GSC in the development of industry-leading initiatives that leave a positive mark on health benefits, and Canada as a whole."

Ms. Peister explains that "To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Bradie will work with Mr. Salman as a senior advisor until he retires later this year. Mr. Salman will take over the leadership of GSC as it is coming off one of its most successful years in our history. So it is with great excitement that we now enter the next chapter of GSC's history by welcoming him to the GSC team."

About Green Shield Canada

GSC is Canada's only national not-for-profit health and dental specialist, and their reason for being is the enhancement of the common good. GSC seeks innovative ways to improve access to better health for Canadians. From coast-to-coast, their service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration services. Supported by cost containment strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, they create customized programs for over two and a half million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca