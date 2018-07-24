DirectTrust Appoints Scott Stuewe President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust, a non-profit alliance that supports health information exchange via the Direct message protocols, today announced the appointment of Scott Stuewe as its next President and CEO. Stuewe will assume his responsibilities on September 1. He succeeds DirectTrust founding President and CEO Dr. David Kibbe.



"On behalf of the entire DirectTrust Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Scott to our organization," said Bruce Schreiber, DirectTrust's Board Chair. "Scott is a dynamic leader, true visionary and collaborator, and an innovator of healthcare information technology. He has leveraged an entrepreneurial spirit to envision, create, and bring to market new solutions and processes that have helped shape the industry. We look forward to our next stage of growth under his leadership."

Stuewe brings more than 27 years of healthcare information technology experience to DirectTrust. He currently serves as Director of Strategy and Interoperability at DataFile Technologies, a provider of turn-key solutions to streamline, standardize, and centralize health information management and clinical workflows for healthcare organizations of all types and sizes. Previously, Stuewe spent 24 years at Cerner Corporation, most recently as Cerner Network's director of national interoperability strategy. In this role, he led Cerner's initiatives on national interoperability by driving participation in the CommonWell Health Alliance and the soon-to-launch bridge between CommonWell and the networks of the Carequality framework.

"As a part of the overall interoperability landscape, DirectTrust plays an essential role in ensuring that patient health records are communicated safely and securely, and that participants know to whom they are connecting when they exchange information," said Stuewe. "I am honored to join DirectTrust. I look forward to working with our members to build on the impressive growth of this secure network achieved by Dr. Kibbe and the HIT community in just a short time."

Dr. Kibbe announced earlier this year he would step down as DirectTrust's president and CEO. Dr. Kibbe has served as CEO since 2012, leading the organization through a period of extraordinary growth. He will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor after Stuewe assumes his position.

"Under David's leadership, DirectTrust has become a leading force in the drive to improve healthcare information exchange and interoperability. We are thrilled he will continue to be a trusted advisor to our organization through the end of the year," concluded Schreiber.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a six -year old, non-profit, vendor neutral, self-regulatory entity initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Internet Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, patients and vendors, and supports both provider-to-provider as well as patient-to-provider Direct exchange. In the period 2013 to 2015, DirectTrust was the recipient of a Cooperative Agreement Award from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) as part of the Exemplar HIE Governance Program. DirectTrust serves as a forum and governance body for persons and entities engaged in the Direct exchange of electronic health information as part of the Nationwide Health Information Network (NwHIN). DirectTrust's Security and Trust Framework is the basis for the voluntary accreditation of service providers implementing Direct health information exchange. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct community, consistent with the HITECH Act and the governance rules for the NwHIN established by ONC. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Contact:

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



