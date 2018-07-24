SolarWinds MSP to Host Customer Conference, Empower MSP, in Scottsdale

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP, a leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, today announced it will host the next Empower MSP customer conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The agenda includes a host of keynote speakers, product updates and demonstrations, and four educational breakout tracks—including technical, business, and sales and marketing topics. The event is being held at the JW Marriott® Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, September 18 – 19.



Attendees of the conference will have the chance to listen to keynote speakers, including Robert Stephens, founder of Geek Squad® and former CTO of Best Buy®. Stephens formed Geek Squad with only $200, and in 2002, they were acquired by Best Buy, opening Geek Squad precincts in all Best Buy properties worldwide. With over 24,000 Agents, Geek Squad is now the world's largest technology support company offering online, in-store, and in-home support.

Also taking the main stage will be keynote speaker Scott Stratten, the president of Un-Marketing, who has transformed how corporations like PepsiCo®, Century 21®, Fidelity, and Microsoft® do business, with radical insights on how to engage better with customers through social and viral marketing. Named a top five social media power influencer by Forbes.com, Stratten focuses on values, such as trust, authenticity, relationships, and service—encouraging businesses to look at the bigger picture.

The SolarWinds MSP team will also be in attendance at the event, including executive team members John Pagliuca, Greg Lissy, Mike Cullen, and Tim Brown.

"One of our key initiatives is to empower our customers to grow—our Empower MSP events give us that chance to sit down with our customers and ask questions. What do you need from us? What features would you like to see in our products? What works well for you and what doesn't?" said John Pagliuca, senior vice president, SolarWinds MSP.

"We're flying in team members from all over the globe to be at the event, so we can do two important things—educate and listen. This allows us to learn more about our customers' stories and gain a better understating of what their needs are, so we can continue to be the partner they trust. At SolarWinds, our focus has and will be the technology professional who needs powerful and easy to use IT management products. We believe this event is an important part of delivering on that objective."

Click here to register for Empower MSP Scottsdale and view the full agenda.

