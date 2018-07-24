Women in eDiscovery Receives Approval from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Name and Mark

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in eDiscovery™, an organization that brings together women interested in technology related to the legal profession, announced today the Women in eDiscovery name and design mark have been approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



The trademark includes the association's name, tag line of "Women Empowering Women" and design mark. It applies to all educational programs and services, namely, classes, seminars and workshops for women in the field of legal technology.

"We are thrilled to secure the trademark for Women in eDiscovery," states Amy Juers, executive director of Women in eDiscovery. "We would like to thank Tim Matson, Fox Rothschild LLP, for his pro bono work in helping us make this happen."

"The past 10 years have led the way for women throughout our industry to develop and grow their skills and knowledge," states Beth Finkle, executive director of Women in eDiscovery. "With the support of our chapter board members, regional directors and national board, the organization continues to thrive and improve its responsibility to support our members. The executive board shares this major accomplishment with all of you."

Women in eDiscovery members are women who work within the legal industry, including general counsel, secretaries, partners, associates, chief operating officers, paralegals, litigation support and eDiscovery professionals. Membership is free, and its executive board, regional directors and chapter officers operate on a 100 percent volunteer basis.

Local chapters typically hold an educational session, some CLE-accredited, each month, and the national board organizes larger events around major legal technology trade shows and association meetings throughout the year.

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are thousands of members worldwide.

