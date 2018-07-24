Circadence® to Host First "Game of Titans" Cyber Challenge in Las Vegas

BOULDER, Colo., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circadence® Corporation, the market leader in cybersecurity readiness, is hosting its first "Game of Titans" Cyber Challenge–a unique event that will demonstrate the power of its immersive, online cybersecurity training platform Project Ares®. The challenge brings together a community of cybersecurity professionals of varying skill levels who are interested in honing their skills and strengthening their cyber environments.



Celebrity cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker Vinny Troia will judge the competition, providing commentary of the participants' progress for non-competitors watching the action. The event will demonstrate the power of gamification in cybersecurity training, which can help professionals close the industry skills gap and decrease staffing shortages.

"We are excited to host the first Project Ares ‘Game of Titans' Cyber Challenge for both novice and experienced cyber professionals, and the Esports Arena is the perfect venue for attendees to experience the power and capabilities of the platform up close," said Keenan Skelly, Circadence's VP of Global Partnerships and Security Evangelist. "We hope the competition will inspire curiosity in using gamification in training, as well as help people see for themselves how the platform can aid in their professional development so they can keep pace with evolving cyber threats."

Circadence kicked off the competition by allowing competitors to practice on the platform for 11 days before the qualifying rounds, which are scheduled for July 27-28, 2018. Finals will be held August 7, 2018 at the new Esports Arena inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested competitors can register for free online by July 26. Prizes will be awarded for best offensive and defensive players, as well as a Challenge MVP. In addition, non-participants can watch the competition as it plays out on stage to see the platform in action and learn by observation.

The competition is one of many activities Circadence is involved in while in Las Vegas. In addition to the ‘Game of Titans' event, the Company will host private in-suite demonstrations at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino Monday, August 6 through Thursday, August 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the platform's capabilities for cyber teams. Those interested in scheduling a private demo can sign up for a time slot here.

About Circadence

Circadence® Corporation is a market leader in next generation cybersecurity education and training. Circadence provides the first fully immersive, AI-powered cybersecurity training and assessment platform for government and enterprise organizations. Leveraging 41 patents, Circadence's solutions modernize outdated and largely generic cybersecurity training with an advanced online gaming platform that delivers persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.

