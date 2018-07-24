ALBIS Plastics Corporation and Nexeo Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement in North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) and ALBIS Plastics Corporation have signed a distribution agreement for the USA and Canada covering an extensive range of both prime and recycled Polyamide 6 and 6.6 compounds, which are marketed under the ALTECH® and ALTECH® ECO brand names. Both product lines are manufactured at ALBIS' compounding facility in Duncan, South Carolina.



"We are extremely happy to add Nexeo Solutions, a world-class leader in distribution, as an additional sales channel to complement our activities in North America. This partnership will greatly enhance our geographical coverage in the USA and Canada. Nexeo is very well positioned in the market due to their extensive sales, technical and logistics network, which supports our existing commitment to high standards in customer service," says Stefan Fuhlendorf, President & CEO of ALBIS Plastics Corporation.

Jim Harris, Vice President Plastics, North America with Nexeo Solutions, adds: "It is our pleasure to add the ALBIS brand to the Nexeo Solutions' line card of global leading producers. The ALBIS line will provide an outstanding offering of nylon products to our customers."

ALTECH® prime PA 6 and PA 6.6 compounds are used in a wide variety of applications across many industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, appliances, power tools and many more.

ALTECH® ECO comprises a range of filled and unfilled PA 6.6 compounds based on high quality post-industrial feedstock, which allows ALBIS to claim "near to prime" properties in the final product.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Media Relations

+1.281.297.0851

Media.Relations@nexeosolutions.com



Investor Relations

+1.281.297.0856

Investor.Relations@nexeosolutions.com