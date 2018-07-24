RealManage's Brandi Head Named Vice President of Operations for Dallas-Fort Worth Market

Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the promotion of Brandi Head to Vice President of Operations for its Dallas-Fort Worth community management branch.



Brandi joined the RealManage family in 2014 as a Community Association Manager. Most recently she held a position as a Director of Community Association Management where she supervised several community managers and administrative team members.



"I am honored to be given the privilege of this promotion to Vice President of Operations for DFW with a company of the caliber of RealManage," states Brandi. "The working environment of RealManage has been an enormously positive experience, and I look forward to being part of the continued expansion of the company. The success of the Dallas market would not be possible without the efforts of a phenomenal team that I have had the luxury of being part of the last four years."



Brandi is a lifelong Texas resident and has 14 years' experience in community management throughout the Dallas Metroplex. Current and previous experience includes management of condominium, townhome, and single-family homeowner association communities. Brandi is well versed in insurance, financial interpretation, budget planning, client and resident satisfaction and meeting management. Additionally, she has successfully earned and achieved the recognized designations of Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) through the Community Association Institute. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.



Joseph Hansen, Division President, states, "Having known Brandi over the past two years, I'm very pleased to have her assume this role as the Vice President of Operations for the DFW Branch. She has performed superbly and selflessly in her tenure at RealManage, and I'm excited to see her take a larger role in the DFW Market."



RealManage is a condo and HOA management company with an operating history that goes back more than 30 years through various acquisitions and branch operations. RealManage is ranked as one of the top eight HOA management companies in the nation and manages hundreds of community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. For more information or to request a quote for HOA management or condominium management, visit https://www.realmanage.com.



