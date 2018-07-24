Ziyen Inc. CEO, Alastair Caithness Named Chairman of the San Diego Autism Speaks Walk

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO was recently named Chairman of the San Diego Autism Speaks Walk that will take place this year on October 21, 2018 at Liberty Station in San Diego.



Mr. Caithness and his wife, Leilani, originally joined the committee for San Diego Autism Speaks walk in 2016 and worked tirelessly to promote the global non-profit organisation when their then 3-year old son was diagnosed with Autism in 2015. The Ziyen CEO was instrumental in key media coverage appearances and awareness for the event leading up to the 2017 walk on September 30th in San Diego.

Click here to find out more about San Diego Autism Speaks Walk

The 2017 event drew nearly 4,000 people and Mr. Caithness' team, the Pigeon Project, reached their goal and raised $2,500.00 and continues to campaign to raise much-needed funds for the organization that promotes cutting edge research and life-changing therapies and support services for all of those affected by Autism.

"I'm grateful for all the support and services my son, Malakai, receives from all the different service providers and companies in San Diego and the support network Autism Speaks has provided for us and millions of families around the world.

It is so important to not only raise funds but it is also equally important to raise awareness about autism and to promote acceptance and inclusion for those affected by this challenging neurological disorder that now affects more children and adults each year. It is important to identify and diagnose autism at an early age as this will likely improve the life of the child, do not be afraid to seek medical help if you are concerned.

This year I'm proud to be the Chairman of the San Diego Autism Speaks Walk for 2018. As part of our the company's Corporate Social Responsibility, I will speak at events about promoting understanding of autism spectrum disorders and the importance of inclusion and acceptance."

Click the link to view Alastair Caithness speaking about Autism Speaks at Ziyen Inc.'s Corporate Social Responsibility Section at US Investors Summit in California on 17th of July 2018



To any family who have a special needs child, friend, or family member, I salute you, as I know how hard you work everyday to help your loved one and how challenging it can be at times.

My family and friends walk in the San Diego Autism Speaks Walk each year to promote Awareness, Understanding and Acceptance for all of those affected by Autism."

To donate to Autism Speaks, please find information here: Pigeon Project Team

About Ziyen Inc.

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has eleven oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

