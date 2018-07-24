AllCloud Expands Cloud Solutions Provider Business Into North America with Acquisition, Growth Capital and a New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud announces its entrance into the North American cloud solutions provider market with the acquisition of San Francisco and Toronto-based Figur8 Cloud Solutions, a Salesforce partner. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. AllCloud has also raised $7 million in new funding, bringing total investment in the four-year old company to more than $15 million. The latest funding round was led by existing AllCloud investors, along with Discount Capital and Hallett Capital.



In related news, AllCloud has appointed cloud solutions provider pioneer Eran Gil to CEO. Gil brings nearly 20 years' experience in technology and sales to AllCloud, and a proven ability to build a professional services organization from the ground up. Prior to joining AllCloud as Executive Board Director in 2015, Gil was co-founder of Cloud Sherpas, the global cloud solutions provider acquired in 2015 by Accenture. Incumbent AllCloud CEO Ronit Rubin will remain with the organization as GM of EMEA, and Jon Hallett, an early investor in, and CEO of, Cloud Sherpas, has joined the AllCloud Board of Directors. Dr. Shai Weil will remain the chairman of AllCloud's board.

AllCloud was established in 2014 by Yosi Frenkel and Lahav Savir through the merger of Blat-Lapidot, the first Platinum partner of Salesforce in Israel, and Emind, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Google Cloud Partner. In November 2016, Rubin, who had been Vice President of the Business Division of Partner Communications, joined AllCloud as CEO.

Today, AllCloud offers a wide variety of solutions and services to large and mid-market companies spanning the entire digital transformation lifecycle, ranging from cloud architecture and implementation services to application integration and infrastructure management. The firm maintains high-level collaborations with AWS, Google Cloud and Salesforce in order to help customers choose the cloud platform that is best for them. AllCloud's team of 200 business consulting and cloud services experts support customers across industries from offices in Israel, Munich, Berlin and Bucharest, and now, through the acquisition of Figur8, from offices in San Francisco, New York, Toronto and Vancouver as well.

AllCloud's decision to acquire Figur8 was based on its strong foothold and rapid growth into the North American market. Figur8 co-Founders Ojay Malonzo and Richard Lockson worked at Salesforce for many years before starting a company that now totals 40 certified Salesforce professionals. Since 2012, their strong leadership team and focus on long-term customer success has led to hundreds of Salesforce implementations. From technology to financial services, Figur8 has empowered customers in multiple industries to innovate on the Salesforce platform. Malonzo and Lockson will remain with AllCloud as SVP Sales North America and SVP Delivery North America, respectively.

"There is a large and growing appetite among the world's largest companies for comprehensive digital transformation, and these organizations desperately need the business and technical support and implementation and change management expertise of experienced partners," says Gil. "The acquisition of Figur8 provides us the ability to better support our customers' digital transformation efforts on a global scale. The new capital provides us the flexibility to grow organically or, if we prefer, through more acquisitions. With a seasoned management team and plenty of resources, AllCloud is in a very strong position to serve our customers wherever and however they need us."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in cloud enablement, from cloud infrastructure to CRM and ERP cloud applications. For the past 4 years the company has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, and a Salesforce Platinum Partner and holds partnerships with Google Cloud Platform and Oracle-NetSuite. The company is an industry leader in migrating and deploying companies of all sizes, startups to enterprise and public sector, to the cloud.

With over 10 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud holds expertise ranging from cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps automation, managed services, CRM and ERP customization and integration, 24/7 support and much more. AllCloud is headquartered in Israel with offices in Munich and Berlin, and delivery centres in Israel, Romania and Germany. Contact details: +972.3.93.93.100 or email at info@allcloud.io.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com