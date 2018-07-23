Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Files Suit Against Klondex Mines Ltd.: Remind Investors With Large Financial Interests of Important Deadline - KLDX

NEW ORLEANS, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., announce the commencement of a securities class action lawsuit against Klondex Mines Ltd. ("Klondex" or the "Company") (NYSE:KLDX). KSF filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada – Reno Division (Case No. 3:18-CV-00288) on behalf of shareholders of Klondex who held shares of Klondex and have been harmed by Klondex and its board of directors (the "Board") for alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the sale of the Company to Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") and its affiliates.



About the Lawsuit

On March 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a merger agreement (the "Agreement") in connection with the sale, pursuant to which Klondex would become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Hecla and each share of Klondex common stock would be converted into the right to receive (i) the equivalent of $2.47 in either cash, shares of Hecla common stock, or a combination of cash and Hecla shares (subject to proration), plus (ii) 0.125 of a share of Havilah Mining Corporation ("Havilah"), a new company formed to hold Klondex's Canadian assets.

The complaint alleges that the Form DEFM14A Proxy Statement (the "Proxy") filed in connection with the merger provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company's financials and the transaction, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) the financial analyses conducted by the Company's financial advisors in connection with the merger; and (ii) the financial projections for Klondex, Havilah, Hecla, and the pro forma combined company.

What You May Do

If you were a Klondex shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at 1-877-515-1850 or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-kldx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court no later than sixty (60) days from the date of the publication of this notice.

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, Charles C. Foti, Jr., and other lawyers with significant experience litigating complex securities class actions nationwide on behalf of both institutional and individual shareholders

