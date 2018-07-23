Crosswinds Management Changes

TORONTO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds" or the "Company") (TSX:CWI) provided an update today in relation to its previously-disclosed strategic process.



Further to the Company's announcement on June 22, 2018 of the determination by its Board of Directors (the "Board") that it is in the best interests of the Company to distribute all of its available capital, Crosswinds announced that it has given working notice of termination to Colin King, its Chief Executive Officer, and to Helen Martin, its Chief Operating Officer.

J. Roy Pottle, the Chairman of the Board, said: "Colin has been the driving force for Crosswinds. Our Company has benefited from his determination, vision, creativity and talent, and the Board is grateful." Mr. Pottle continued: "Helen has been an indispensable asset for Crosswinds. She has provided invaluable service in administering the affairs of our Company, and her efforts are well appreciated."

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to hold a special shareholder meeting in the third quarter to seek approval for a monetization event.

Crosswinds is a publicly traded private equity firm and asset manager that has been targeting strategic and opportunistic investments in the financial services sector with a particular focus on the insurance industry.

