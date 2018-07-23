AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2018

Teleconference Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, July 30, 2018. A teleconference will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.



In addition to quarterly results, the teleconference may include discussion of management's expectations of future financial and operating results. Nathaniel Dalton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay C. Horgen, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

The teleconference will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13681851. The live call and replay of the session, and additional financial information referenced during the teleconference, can also be accessed via AMG's website at http://www.amg.com/InvestorRelations/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.