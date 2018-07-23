Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

HOUSTON, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) will report first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.



Callers from the United States and Canada should dial (888) 794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial (352) 204-8973. All callers should ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the access code 3781937. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Thursday, August 9, 2018, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367. The access code for the replay is 3781937. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

Contact:

Marshall Dodson

713-651-4301