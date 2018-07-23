One Ring Networks Acquires Skyriver Communications

ATLANTA, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Ring Networks today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Skyriver, a high-speed communications provider based in Los Angeles, CA. The transaction will see One Ring Networks serve four new major markets. Businesses across California will continue to have access to high-speed fixed wireless while One Ring Networks will also introduce fiber internet, managed IT services and hosted PBX solutions.



Since formation in 2005, One Ring Networks has grown considerably from its Georgia roots. Today, One Ring Networks provides business connectivity solutions to over 1,200 locations in Atlanta, GA; Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and the wider East Texas region.

John Jenkins, CEO of One Ring Networks, explained how his team is ready for the challenge of accelerated growth, "With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of communications solutions, our team is built to serve the needs of our customers. As we progress into our California markets, we will build on the structure that Skyriver has implemented by scaling our resources, accelerating innovation and offering additional services. This strategic decision ties into our underlying mission of simplifying customers' lives through the provision of exceptional communications solutions."

One Ring Networks seeks to emphasize the significance of support and service at a time when customers feel increasingly isolated from their service providers.

Jenkins added, "As a business that is dedicated to providing the ideal solution, we invest in our customers' daily operations and commit to the excellence of their future. Our network empowers growth and productivity with a range of customizable services that support online demands. We strive to make life easy for our customers and the communities they serve by providing all of the necessary tools to keep them connected."

As a result of the acquisition, One Ring Networks adds markets in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, San Diego and Riverside/San Bernardino offering high-speed internet solutions including fixed wireless, fiber and a diverse internet redundancy package. In addition, hosted PBX and managed IT services are now available to all California-based customers.

