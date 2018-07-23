The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TAL, UNM, QCOM and FPI

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; (iv) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions. On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions. Broadcom referred to this as a "blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (ii) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

