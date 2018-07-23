Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
|DATE:
|Thursday, August 2, 2018
|TIME:
|8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
|In English:
|+1 514 394 9320 or
|+1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
|In French:
|+1 514 394 9316 or
|(with translation)
|+1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.
