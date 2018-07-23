Cowen Announces Addition of Parker A. Weil as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Parker A. Weil has joined the firm's investment bank, Cowen and Company, as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking. Mr. Weil is based in New York and will oversee a portfolio of Cowen's sponsor and institutional relationships while also providing leadership to some of the firm's critical growth initiatives.



"We are delighted to add someone of Parker's caliber to the Cowen team as his collaborative style makes him an ideal partner to both clients and colleagues. Parker's experience advising clients who are at the intersection of energy, industrials and technology gives him unique insights that will accelerate our market position as both an advisor and capital provider to growth companies in these sectors," said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company.

Parker Weil added, "Cowen is a growth company with a strong track record of helping clients outperform their peers by delivering exceptional advice and investment capital. I look forward to being a partner to help service Cowen's many clients and to help build the overall banking business."

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Weil served as Managing Director and head of the Industrials and Natural Resources investment banking group for Stifel Financial Corp. In addition, he served on Stifel's investment banking executive committee. During his almost three decades in investment banking, he has served as an advisor, underwriter and placement agent on numerous initial public offerings, add-on financings and merger and acquisition transactions. He has worked with companies in a wide range of industries including Industrials, Energy, Power, Renewables and Business Services. Mr. Weil serves on the Board of Directors of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and has served on the board of trustees of the Ridgewood Lacrosse Association, Maroons Soccer Club, and Ridgewood Education Foundation. Mr. Weil graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (B.A.) and the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University (MBA).

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company's investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company's investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen's proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. To download Cowen's investor relations app, which offers access to SEC filings, news releases, webcasts and presentations, please visit the App Store for iPhone and iPad or Google Play for Android mobile devices.

