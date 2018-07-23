Liberty Auto Protection: Peace Of Mind For Your Car

Ocean, New Jersey, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you love your car but hate the fact that the manufacturer's warranty that came with it is about to expire, Liberty Auto Protection can help make sure that your car remains protected.

Liberty sells extended auto service contracts that pay for any covered repairs your vehicle may need over the life of your contract.

Unlike many competitors, Liberty Auto Protection allows drivers to select the contract that works best for them.

For instance, Liberty's Engine Coverage protects only the most vital components of your vehicle's engine. This shields you from many of the most costly repair bills while preventing you from paying for coverage that you do not need, making it perfect for older cars.

Alternatively, you can choose Select Coverage that protects all of the advanced gizmos found on newer vehicles. There are also optional add-ons that you may purchase in addition to any contract to ensure that you get exactly what you need.

Either way, Liberty will pay the mechanic of your choice directly. This means that you will never find yourself in the awkward position of shelling out the money for a covered repair only to hope for reimbursement later.

All Liberty contracts also include several bonuses for added peace of mind.

For example, all Liberty customers get access to Roadside Assistance. Whether you need a tow, fuel, a tire change, or even a jump start, Liberty will be there for you!

Likewise, Lockout Assistance is available if you ever manage to lock yourself out of your car. There is no limit to the number of claims you may make over the life of your contract, so you never need to worry about using any of these services as needed.

Trip Interruption Protection is also standard with every Liberty Auto Protection contract. If your car breaks down more than 100 miles from home, Liberty will help with your meals and lodging expenses until you can get on the road again. The company will also cover a rental vehicle to tide you over in the interim.

If you decide to sell your vehicle before your contract is up, rest assured that the coverage is completely transferable. This means that you can include it with your car to boost its value.

The coverage is valid at any licensed repair shop in the United States and Canada, so the new driver will have no problem using it.

Most importantly, Liberty is backed by Palmer Administration, a BBB-accredited insurance company with over 30 years of experience protecting drivers like you. They're clearly not going anywhere, so you can count on them when you need them most.

In summation, Liberty Auto Protection can help protect your vehicle once the original manufacturer's warranty has expired. If you're interested in learning more about what this company may be able to do for you, feel free to contact them using the information provided below.









Liberty Auto Protection Sales@DealerServices.info PalmerAdmin.com Phone: 800-599-9557 3430 Sunset Ave Ocean, NJ 07712