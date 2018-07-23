Chloë Madden Joins Apprio as Chief Human Capital Officer

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced the appointment of Chloë Madden as chief human capital officer. In this role, Madden is responsible for Apprio's talent acquisition in alignment with the company's mission, culture and growth objectives.



She comes to Apprio with a deep background in human resources management and has strong consulting acumen in diverse areas, including matters unique to government contracting, mergers and acquisitions, and international projects.

During her career spanning more than 20 years, some of her major accomplishments include hiring and leading a team of HR business partners in support of a high-growth business during a period of integration after acquisition; and leading an HR team to communicate with more than 300 new employees and provide benefits enrollment support, following the acquisition of several companies. Prior to joining Apprio, she was the director of human resources for KLDiscovery. She also has served in HR functions for Versar and Booz Allen Hamilton.

"A company lives and dies based on the caliber of its staff. Now in our 20th year of operation, it's more important than ever to attract the right people, and Chloë will create value for our customers with effective talent acquisition," said Darryl Britt, Apprio president. "Chloë will be the catalyst to help us to retain our employee-centric attitude and augment our customer's programs with high-quality people."

Madden's expertise will positively impact all federal programs and Apprio offices located throughout the United States, including Washington, D.C.; Northern Virginia; Maryland; Georgia; Alabama; Washington; and California.

"Coming from the HR world, I choose the companies I work for based on their missions, their cultures and how they treat people. I am impressed with Apprio's reputation and its growth, and I believe I can help the company continue to thrive by helping to sell its value to current and prospective employees," Madden said. "Working with Apprio's management team, we're building a unique corporate culture that will attract the level of candidates we need to keep our high-profile federal clients happy for years to come."

Madden earned a master's degree in human resource management from Marymount University, Arlington, VA, and a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from State University of New York at Binghamton. She has a Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®) Certification and a SHRM-CP and serves on the leadership committee of Northern Virginia SHRM Mentor HR Program. Additionally, she has been a treasurer and assistant editor for the Northern Virginia SHRM chapter.

