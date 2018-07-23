Therapeutic Solutions International Recruits Internationally Recognized Cancer Immunotherapy Pioneer Dr. Francesco Marincola to Accelerate StemVacs and NanoStilbene Clinical Development

Company Focuses on Non-Toxic Therapies Using Immune System to Selectively Kill Cancer Cells through Immunotherapy



OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets:TSOI) announced the appointment of Dr. Francesco Marincola to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Marincola is currently Chief Science Officer at Refuge Biotechnologies, Menlo Park, California. Most recently, he served as a distinguished research fellow and strategist for immune oncology discovery at AbbVie, Inc a 148 Billion Dollar Market Cap Company.

Other notable positions he held include leading programs at the Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar and the National Institutes of Health. He is currently leading worldwide efforts to understand the mechanism of cancer immune resistance such as the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer Task Force on Immune Responsiveness aimed at involving different areas of expertise besides immunology.

"We are very honored to be joined by such a visionary and leader in the area of cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Marincola was a believer and practitioner of immunotherapy, decades before the "Golden Era of Immunology" in which we currently are in," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Dr. Marincola performed the initial work on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and interleukin-2 immunotherapy, which served as the foundation for the numerous immunotherapeutic drugs that are currently approved by the FDA including checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cells."

Immunotherapy uses the patient's own immune system to kill cancer cells. Currently the FDA has approved two major classes of immunotherapy: 1. Checkpoint inhibitors such as Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, and Durvalumab, act to "take the brakes off" the immune system, resulting in immune hyperactivation and tumor regression; and 2. CAR-T cells, such as Yescarta and Kymriah, which are genetically engineered T cells programmed to selectively kill cancer cells.

"Despite the tremendous excitement of immunotherapy, the sad reality is that only about 20% of patients have responses to checkpoint inhibitors, and CAR-T cells are currently only applicable to patients with blood malignancies," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, the Company's Chief Medical Officer. "We at Therapeutic Solutions International are focusing on our StemVacs program, which seeks to train T cells to kill cancer stem cells utilizing dendritic cell technology, and NanoStilbene, a nutraceutical based augmenter of immunotherapy for which we received US Patent #9,682,047. We are excited to work with Dr. Marincola, one of the first to utilize immunotherapy, in order to accelerate clinical development of our approaches to cancer."

"While the concept of using the immune system as cancer therapy is accepted, there is a great need for novel approaches. I am excited to work with the Company at developing StemVacs, a cell therapy product, and NanoStilbene, an inexpensive, nanotechnology based nutraceutical that has shown great promise in current studies," stated Dr. Francisco Marincola. "The unique and practical therapeutics in development by Therapeutic Solutions International offer a fresh approach to current immunotherapies and I am excited to participate in their clinical translation."

Dr. Marincola graduated summa cum laude at the University of Milan, Medical School, Italy, and completed a general surgery residency with a focus in immunology at Stanford University. He was president of the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer and is the founding and current editor-in-chief of the Journal of Translational Medicine.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION